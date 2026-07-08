Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) SVP Jenny Yeh Sells 12,840 Shares of Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) SVP Jenny Yeh sold 12,840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $251,278.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 264,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,515.55. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ooma Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $554.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ooma had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.84 million. Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OOMA

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in Ooma by 8.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 70,703 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ooma by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the technology company's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

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