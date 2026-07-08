Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) CEO Kurt James Wolf Sells 55,861 Shares

Key Points CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 Pitney Bowes shares on July 2 at an average price of $16.83, totaling about $2.52 million. After the sale, he still held 251,422 shares, a 37.37% reduction in his position.

on July 2 at an average price of $16.83, totaling about $2.52 million. After the sale, he still held 251,422 shares, a 37.37% reduction in his position. Wolf has been a frequent seller recently , with several additional large stock sales reported in late May and June, including a July 7 sale of 316,280 shares for about $5.41 million.

, with several additional large stock sales reported in late May and June, including a July 7 sale of 316,280 shares for about $5.41 million. Pitney Bowes shares were trading near recent highs at $17.09, close to the 12-month high of $18.25. The company also reported quarterly earnings in line with estimates and currently has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy.”

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 55,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $944,609.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,539.45. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kurt James Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Kurt James Wolf sold 316,280 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $5,408,388.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $2,524,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Kurt James Wolf sold 322,829 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $5,617,224.60.

On Thursday, June 11th, Kurt James Wolf sold 210,871 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $3,589,024.42.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kurt James Wolf sold 281,117 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $4,759,310.81.

On Friday, May 22nd, Kurt James Wolf sold 40,476 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $632,235.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Kurt James Wolf sold 389,161 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $6,105,936.09.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kurt James Wolf sold 597,224 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $9,310,722.16.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Kurt James Wolf sold 966,561 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $14,092,459.38.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PBI stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 8.92%.The firm had revenue of $477.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pitney Bowes from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBI

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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