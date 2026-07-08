InsiderTrades.com logo

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Major Shareholder Buys $224,937.48 in Stock

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD - Get Free Report) major shareholder Martin Bicknell bought 21,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $224,937.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 373,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,251.84. This trade represents a 6.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

PSBD opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $323.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Palmer Square Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio is presently -138.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth


Several brokerages have recently commented on PSBD. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut Palmer Square Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 834,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 254,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company's stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (NYSE: PSBD) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. The firm offers a broad range of debt and equity products—including first-lien and second-lien senior secured loans, unitranche financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments—to support corporate acquisitions, refinancings, growth initiatives and balance sheet restructurings.

PSBD primarily targets established privately owned and sponsored businesses across diverse industries such as healthcare, business services, industrials and consumer products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Palmer Square Capital BDC?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: “This Could Be Bigger Than Nvidia”
Fox News contributor Louis Navellier recently sat down to reveal details on Elon Musk's little-known AI projec...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, is urging investors to hold 15% of their portfolio in gold and c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Is the fix for AI's runaway power problem your golden ticket?
The government just committed $200 billion to building computer chips on American soil - one of the largest te...
Eagle Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your book attached
Your Download Link (Expiring) If you still haven't downloaded the free Simple Options Trading For Beginners...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
Porter Stansberry nearly canceled the entire project. When he first saw the claimed returns - only one down ye...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: “This Could Be Bigger Than Nvidia”
Fox News contributor Louis Navellier recently sat down to reveal details on Elon Musk's little-known AI projec...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, is urging investors to hold 15% of their portfolio in gold and c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Is the fix for AI's runaway power problem your golden ticket?
The government just committed $200 billion to building computer chips on American soil - one of the largest te...
Eagle Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles