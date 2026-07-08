Kevin Hettrich Sells 9,800 Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock

Key Points QuantumScape CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares on July 2 at an average price of $7.28, totaling $71,344. After the sale, he still held 1,816,257 shares.

on July 2 at an average price of $7.28, totaling $71,344. After the sale, he still held 1,816,257 shares. Hettrich has also made similar sales recently, including 9,800 shares sold on June 22 and another 9,800 shares sold on May 21, suggesting a pattern of insider selling.

QuantumScape remains a highly watched EV battery developer with strong institutional ownership and a stock price that has been volatile, trading near $6.79 versus a 52-week range of $5.90 to $19.07.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $71,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,816,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,222,350.96. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $77,812.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $78,988.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,126,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,938,000 after buying an additional 8,559,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,959,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 456.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company's stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,168 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $44,421,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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