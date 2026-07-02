Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 721 Shares

Key Points Rubrik director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares on July 1 at an average price of $81.57, totaling about $58,812. The sale reduced her holdings by 13.45% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 1 at an average price of $81.57, totaling about $58,812. The sale reduced her holdings by 13.45% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Rubrik reported strong quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.16 versus expectations for a loss and revenue of $387.07 million, up 39% year over year. The company also issued FY 2027 guidance calling for positive EPS.

, posting EPS of $0.16 versus expectations for a loss and revenue of $387.07 million, up 39% year over year. The company also issued FY 2027 guidance calling for positive EPS. Wall Street remains bullish on Rubrik, with 28 analysts rating the stock a Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00. Recent updates from firms like Oppenheimer, Baird, BTIG, Guggenheim, and Citigroup all leaned positive.

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $58,811.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $378,321.66. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 676 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $50,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $58,206.33.

On Friday, May 29th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,850.00.

Rubrik Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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