Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Richard Peter Menell bought 15,000 shares of Sibanye Gold at $2.19 each, spending $32,850 and lifting his stake to 25,125 shares. The filing says the purchase increased his position by 148.15%.

bought 15,000 shares of Sibanye Gold at $2.19 each, spending $32,850 and lifting his stake to 25,125 shares. The filing says the purchase increased his position by 148.15%. Sibanye Gold stock was trading slightly higher, up 0.1% , and opened at $8.50. The shares remain well below their 52-week high of $21.29, with analysts currently holding a consensus rating of “Hold” and a $19.93 price target.

, and opened at $8.50. The shares remain well below their 52-week high of $21.29, with analysts currently holding a consensus rating of and a $19.93 price target. Institutional investors have also been active in the stock, with several hedge funds significantly increasing holdings in recent quarters. Hedge funds and other institutions now own about 34.93% of Sibanye Gold shares.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Get Free Report) Director Richard Peter Menell acquired 15,000 shares of Sibanye Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,023.75. The trade was a 148.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sibanye Gold Trading Up 0.1%

Sibanye Gold stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered Sibanye Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.93.

View Our Latest Report on Sibanye Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company's stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 196.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,443 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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