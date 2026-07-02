Yanjun Wang Sells 1,000 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Key Points SEA COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares on Monday, June 29 at an average price of $92.63, generating about $926,300. After the sale, he still held 570,000 shares valued at roughly $52.8 million.

on Monday, June 29 at an average price of $92.63, generating about $926,300. After the sale, he still held 570,000 shares valued at roughly $52.8 million. Ye has been consistently selling 10,000 shares in multiple recent transactions throughout June, indicating a steady pattern of insider selling.

in multiple recent transactions throughout June, indicating a steady pattern of insider selling. SEA shares were up 6.8% and opened at $102.33, while the company’s latest earnings beat revenue expectations but missed EPS estimates in its May quarterly report.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,590.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,838. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $70,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $69,072.00.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 39.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in SEA by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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