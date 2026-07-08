TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Director Richard Hume Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) Director Richard Hume sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,934.89. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:SNX opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $296.47. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.42 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio is 13.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $237.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SNX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,733 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $388,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,229,091 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $334,876,000 after buying an additional 258,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,086,604 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $313,471,000 after buying an additional 288,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,784 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $230,315,000 after buying an additional 99,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,281,307 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $216,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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