Andrew Dakos Purchases 5,000 Shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Key Points CEO Andrew Dakos bought 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) at an average price of $5.92, totaling $29,600. After the purchase, he owned 131,000 shares valued at about $775,520.

bought 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) at an average price of $5.92, totaling $29,600. After the purchase, he owned 131,000 shares valued at about $775,520. The new purchase adds to a pattern of recent insider buying by Dakos, including several buys in late May and April at prices mostly between $5.97 and $6.09 per share.

SWZ was trading around $5.97, near its 52-week low of $5.84 and below its 200-day moving average of $6.04. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the stock, and several funds recently increased or initiated positions.

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos bought 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 131,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,520. The trade was a 3.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Andrew Dakos bought 5,500 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $32,945.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Andrew Dakos purchased 7,500 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Andrew Dakos purchased 3,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,270.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Andrew Dakos acquired 7,718 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $46,771.08.

On Thursday, April 16th, Andrew Dakos acquired 547 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $3,303.88.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Andrew Dakos bought 4,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,880.00.

Total Return Securities Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:SWZ opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Total Return Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Total Return Securities by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,016 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 52,639 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Total Return Securities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Return Securities Company Profile

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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