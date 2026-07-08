Insider Selling: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 8,528 Shares of Stock

Key Points Twilio CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares on July 2 at an average price of $205.43, worth about $1.75 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 7.21% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 2 at an average price of $205.43, worth about $1.75 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 7.21% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Viggiano has also been selling shares recently, including 9,093 shares on June 30 and smaller sales in May, signaling a pattern of insider selling.

and smaller sales in May, signaling a pattern of insider selling. Despite the insider sales, Twilio reported strong quarterly results with EPS of $1.50 versus $1.27 expected and revenue up 20% year over year. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.41.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $1,751,907.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,540,601.32. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,829,966.25.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $365,600.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,376 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $271,677.44.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $273,862,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 47.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $257,494,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 225.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,105,000 after buying an additional 1,391,013 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Twilio by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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