Insider Selling: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Director Sells 3,584 Shares

Key Points Director Susan Byrne sold 3,584 shares of Westwood Holdings Group on July 1 at an average price of $19.35, a transaction worth about $69,350. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

sold 3,584 shares of Westwood Holdings Group on July 1 at an average price of $19.35, a transaction worth about $69,350. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the sale, Byrne still owned 234,925 shares, valued at roughly $4.55 million, and her ownership declined by only 1.5% . This suggests the trade was relatively small compared with her remaining stake.

. This suggests the trade was relatively small compared with her remaining stake. Westwood shares were trading near their 52-week high at $20.34, with the stock also supported by a recent quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or a 2.9% annualized yield.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG - Get Free Report) Director Susan Byrne sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $69,350.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 234,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,545,798.75. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

WHG opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $193.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Westwood Holdings Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,856 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,210 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 11,192 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,659 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHG

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood's disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm's product lineup includes U.S.

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