Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells 43,348 Shares of Stock

Key Points Block insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares on July 2 at an average price of $80.00, totaling about $3.47 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 7.21% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on July 2 at an average price of $80.00, totaling about $3.47 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 7.21% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Block reported strong quarterly results , posting $0.85 EPS versus the $0.30 analyst estimate and revenue of $6.06 billion, up 4.9% year over year. The company also provided Q2 2026 and FY 2026 EPS guidance.

, posting $0.85 EPS versus the $0.30 analyst estimate and revenue of $6.06 billion, up 4.9% year over year. The company also provided Q2 2026 and FY 2026 EPS guidance. Analysts remain generally positive on Block, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $87.56, though Citigroup recently cut its rating to “strong sell.” Block shares were down 1.9% in the session cited, opening at $77.43.

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at $44,612,320. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $555,369.66.

Block Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of XYZ opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.Block's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Block from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Block to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Company Profile

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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