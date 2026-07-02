Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) CEO William Horne Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO William Horne bought 5,000 shares of Hyperscale Data at $19.00 per share, a $95,000 transaction disclosed in an SEC filing. After the purchase, he owned 5,000 shares valued at about $95,000.

of Hyperscale Data at $19.00 per share, a $95,000 transaction disclosed in an SEC filing. After the purchase, he owned 5,000 shares valued at about $95,000. GPUS shares rose 8.7% in the session highlighted by the article, with the stock opening at $0.15. The company’s shares have traded between a 12-month low of $0.11 and high of $1.50.

in the session highlighted by the article, with the stock opening at $0.15. The company’s shares have traded between a 12-month low of $0.11 and high of $1.50. Hyperscale Data also authorized a $5 million share repurchase program, allowing it to buy back up to 6.6% of outstanding shares. The company said such buybacks can signal management believes the stock is undervalued.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS - Get Free Report) CEO William Horne bought 5,000 shares of Hyperscale Data stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyperscale Data Stock Up 8.7%

Shares of GPUS opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hyperscale Data, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Hyperscale Data declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPUS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyperscale Data by 2,029.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the company's stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hyperscale Data in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperscale Data in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperscale Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hyperscale Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyperscale Data Company Profile

Hyperscale Data, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive. The company offers lifting services; virtual markets, real world goods marketplaces, gaming, sweepstakes gaming, contest of skill, and building private spaces, as well as socialization and connectivity and real and virtual concerts.

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