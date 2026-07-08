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Insider Selling: BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Insider Sells C$39,336.84 in Stock

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • BlackBerry insider Jennifer Mary Armstrong-Owen sold 2,556 shares on July 2 at an average price of C$15.39, totaling C$39,336.84. After the sale, she still held 101,751 shares, a 2.45% reduction in her ownership.
  • Insider selling at BlackBerry has been broad-based, with additional share disposals reported by John Joseph Giamatteo, Philip Simon Kurtz, and Tim Foote. The cluster of sales suggests multiple insiders have been trimming positions.
  • BlackBerry recently reported quarterly earnings of C$0.06 per share on revenue of C$210.94 million, and analysts currently have a moderate buy consensus with a C$12.00 price target. The stock was down 2.4% in the article and had been trading near C$15.73.

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) insider Jennifer Mary Armstrong-Owen sold 2,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.39, for a total value of C$39,336.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 101,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,565,947.89. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of TSE BB opened at C$15.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 157.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.35 and a 52-week high of C$18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.47.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.32%.The company had revenue of C$210.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0551903 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades


Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackBerry this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: BlackBerry insider selling was broad-based, including sales by John Joseph Giamatteo, Philip Simon Kurtz, Jennifer Mary Armstrong-Owen, and several transactions by Tim Foote. The filings showed a mix of relatively small and larger share disposals, with some insiders trimming positions by meaningful percentages. Insider Selling: BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Insider Sells 2,556 Shares
  • Negative Sentiment: John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,272 shares, and Philip Simon Kurtz sold 4,195 shares, adding to the perception that company insiders are reducing exposure after the stock’s recent strong run. Insider Selling: BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Insider Sells 28,272 Shares
  • Neutral Sentiment: Tim Foote disclosed multiple sales at different prices, alongside Jennifer Mary Armstrong-Owen’s sale, but these appear to be routine insider transactions rather than a company-specific operational update. BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Insider Sells 16,597 Shares

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

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