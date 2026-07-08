Steve Stein Sells 5,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock

Key Points Black Diamond Group director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares on July 6 at an average price of C$18.67, totaling C$93,350. After the sale, he still owned 82,704 shares, a 5.7% reduction in his stake.

on July 6 at an average price of C$18.67, totaling C$93,350. After the sale, he still owned 82,704 shares, a 5.7% reduction in his stake. This follows a larger insider sale in May , when Stein sold 20,000 shares at C$17.76 for C$355,200, indicating continued trimming of his position.

, when Stein sold 20,000 shares at C$17.76 for C$355,200, indicating continued trimming of his position. Black Diamond Group shares were up 1.2% and opened at C$19.00, near the stock’s 52-week high of C$20.14, while the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.04 on revenue of C$129.98 million.

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.67, for a total transaction of C$93,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,704 shares in the company, valued at C$1,544,083.68. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Steve Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Steve Stein sold 20,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.76, for a total transaction of C$355,200.00.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 1.2%

BDI opened at C$19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.08. Black Diamond Group Limited has a one year low of C$9.99 and a one year high of C$20.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$129.98 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 6.54%. Analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). Black Diamond operates in Canada, the United States and Australia. MSS, through its principal brands - BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi - owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

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