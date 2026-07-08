CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Insider Sells 4,044 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) insider James Farnsworth Strickland sold 4,044 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.04, for a total value of C$64,865.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,231 shares in the company, valued at C$613,225.24. This trade represents a 9.57% decrease in their position.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CEU opened at C$16.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.32. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.81 and a 52-week high of C$19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of C$681.51 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CES Energy Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$19.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CEU

About CES Energy Solutions

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

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