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Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Insider Ross Randolph Bhappu Purchases 74,000 Shares

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Energy Fuels insider Ross Randolph Bhappu bought 74,000 shares on July 7 at an average price of C$17.94 per share, a transaction worth about C$1.33 million.
  • Stock weakness: The shares were trading down 6.6% and opened at C$18.28, well below their 50-day average of C$24.06 and 200-day average of C$26.08.
  • Company snapshot: Energy Fuels recently reported a quarterly loss of C$0.06 per share on revenue of C$49.83 million, while analysts expect full-year EPS of 0.19.

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR - Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) insider Ross Randolph Bhappu acquired 74,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$1,327,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 74,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,327,560. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of EFR opened at C$18.28 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.63 and a twelve month high of C$38.37.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR - Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.83 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 82.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. -based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States.

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