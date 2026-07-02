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Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Insider Acquires C$32,470.00 in Stock

July 2, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Glacier Media insider Mark Thomas Melville bought 95,500 shares on June 30 for about C$32,470 at C$0.34 per share. The purchase increased his holdings by 36.12% to 359,864 shares.
  • Repeated accumulation: Melville also bought 63,235 shares in a prior transaction on May 14 at the same C$0.34 price, suggesting continued insider confidence in the stock.
  • Company snapshot: Glacier Media recently traded around C$0.35, near its 52-week high of C$0.37, with a market cap of C$45.9 million and a low valuation at a P/E ratio of 5.08. The company reported a small quarterly loss and revenue of C$29.84 million in its latest earnings release.

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC - Get Free Report) insider Mark Thomas Melville purchased 95,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 359,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$122,353.76. The trade was a 36.12% increase in their position.

Mark Thomas Melville also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 14th, Mark Thomas Melville acquired 63,235 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,499.90.

Glacier Media Price Performance

TSE GVC opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. Glacier Media Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.84 million during the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Media

(Get Free Report)


Glacier Media Inc offers information and marketing solutions. It operates in three segments Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. Environmental, Property and Financial Information includes the company's business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products that are environmental, and property-related. The Commodity Information includes the business-to-business content, marketing solutions and data information products which are agriculture, energy and mining-related.

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