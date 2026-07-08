Martin Robert Ferron Buys 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock

Key Points Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group on July 2 at an average price of C$17.76 per share, for a total of C$88,800 . After the purchase, his stake rose to 2,300,738 shares.

bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group on July 2 at an average price of per share, for a total of . After the purchase, his stake rose to 2,300,738 shares. Ferron has been a consistent buyer recently, also purchasing 5,000 shares on June 12 and 10,000 shares on May 19 , indicating continued insider confidence in the company.

and , indicating continued insider confidence in the company. The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which works out to an annualized yield of 2.6%. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of C$22.71.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,300,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,861,106.88. This represents a 0.22% increase in their position.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.45 per share, with a total value of C$92,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.45 per share, with a total value of C$204,500.00.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$16.45 and a one year high of C$23.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of C$319.22 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. North American Construction Group's payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded North American Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$22.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada's provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

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