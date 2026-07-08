Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Crissy Rafoss sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total value of C$145,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$607,850.50. This represents a 19.31% decrease in their position.

Crissy Rafoss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Crissy Rafoss sold 11,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$281,635.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$24.29 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$17.92 and a 12 month high of C$29.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of C$426.40 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$26.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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