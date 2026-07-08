Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Insider Kyle Christopher Foster Sells 1,475 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Skeena Resources insider Kyle Christopher Foster sold 1,475 shares on July 3 at an average price of C$41.70, totaling C$61,507.50. After the sale, he held 655 shares, a 69.25% reduction in his position.

Skeena Resources insider Kyle Christopher Foster sold 1,475 shares on July 3 at an average price of C$41.70, totaling C$61,507.50. After the sale, he held 655 shares, a 69.25% reduction in his position. Recent pattern of sales: Foster has also sold multiple blocks of Skeena shares in recent months, including several large transactions in April and May. These prior sales ranged from 855 shares to more than 23,000 shares in a single trade.

Foster has also sold multiple blocks of Skeena shares in recent months, including several large transactions in April and May. These prior sales ranged from 855 shares to more than 23,000 shares in a single trade. Stock and analyst snapshot: Skeena Resources opened at C$38.25, with a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a 52-week range of C$19.14 to C$53.00. Analysts currently rate the stock a Buy, with a consensus price target of C$47.43.

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) insider Kyle Christopher Foster sold 1,475 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$61,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 655 shares in the company, valued at C$27,313.50. This represents a 69.25% decrease in their position.

Kyle Christopher Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 855 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.35, for a total value of C$34,499.25.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 15,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.81, for a total value of C$642,150.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 15,029 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.08, for a total value of C$602,362.32.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 13,287 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$531,480.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 23,333 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.12, for a total value of C$1,099,450.96.

On Friday, April 17th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 5,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.77, for a total transaction of C$233,850.00.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$38.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.49. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.14 and a 1 year high of C$53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$47.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Skeena Resources

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].