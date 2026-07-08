Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Director Buys 766 Shares of Stock

Key Points Tourmaline Oil director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 766 shares on July 6 at an average price of C$59.00, a transaction worth C$45,194. After the purchase, she held 71,766 shares valued at about C$4.23 million.

on July 6 at an average price of C$59.00, a transaction worth C$45,194. After the purchase, she held 71,766 shares valued at about C$4.23 million. The stock was trading at C$60.28 , near the lower end of its 52-week range of C$56.72 to C$70.57. Tourmaline Oil also carries a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

, near the lower end of its 52-week range of C$56.72 to C$70.57. Tourmaline Oil also carries a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Tourmaline recently reported C$1.69 EPS on revenue of C$1.78 billion and paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.50 per share, implying a 3.3% yield. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of C$71.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU - Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 766 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 71,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$4,234,194. This trade represents a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$60.28 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$56.72 and a 52-week high of C$70.57. The stock has a market cap of C$23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.27.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 12.79%.The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.6809091 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Tourmaline Oil's payout ratio is presently 110.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$71.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOU

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-development-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution, cost management, safety and environmental performance improvement, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

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